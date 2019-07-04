Watch the first trailer for Wu-Tang Clan’s new tv show

'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' features Joey Bada$$

The first trailer has been released for Hulu’s new tv show on Wu-Tang Clan.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is a 10-episode series which is set to premiere on September 4, and the first preview features Joey Bada$$ as Inspectah Deck and Dave East as Method Man.

The series is co-created by Alex Tse and RZA, with the latter also executive producing the show alongside Method Man.

Watch the trailer below.

At the weekend, Wu-Tang Clan headlined the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury 2019, bringing all manner of delights and surprises to Worthy Farm.

“One aspect of the current Wu-Tang live show is their unlikely embrace of the cover version: from their phones-aloft take on ‘Come Together’, to the sweet swingalong of Al Green’s ‘Let’s Stay Together’, to the closing blast of Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams’, it’s Wu Karaoke, and it’s glorious,” NME’s Sam Moore wrote of the set.

“Some critics may roll their eyes at this tactic when there’s a gigantic back catalogue of group and solo hits to choose from, but tonight, with the celebratory occasion of their West Holts headline slot taken into account, it all fits in as being a perfectly valid part of the fun.”

Elsewhere in Wu-Tang world, Loud Records co-founder Steven Rifkind revealed earlier this year that he’s working on a new Wu-Tang album.