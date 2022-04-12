Watch FKA Twigs dance to X-Ray Spex’s ‘Identity’ in new short film she directed

FKA Twigs has directed a new short film in which she also stars as part of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize celebrations.

Playscape features Twigs and others dancing to ‘He Hu’ by Duval Timothy and Rosie Lowe before X-Ray Spex‘s classic ‘Identity’ takes over. The film has been made in tribute to the annual prize, which awards achievement in fashion.

The film takes place among the works of sculptor Isamu Noguchi at the Noguchi Foundation Museum in Queens, New York City, according to Pitchfork.

“It is an honour to be chosen by the Woolmark Prize to work with such talented designers and to create my first piece of work with Juliano Nunes, innovator of dance for the Avant Garden collective,” Twigs said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Twigs has teamed up with Yung Lean for new song ‘Bliss‘.

The single appears on Lean’s new mixtape ‘Stardust’, which was released last Friday (April 8). It’s the artist’s first full-length Yung Lean project since 2020’s ‘Starz‘ and his first mixtape since 2018’s ‘Poison Ivy’.

‘Stardust’ opens with the Twigs-collab ‘Bliss’, with other names featured on the mixtape including Skrillex, Bladee, Ecco2k, and Thaiboy Digital, as well as production from Salem’s Jack Donaghue, Whitearmor, Woesum, and Ssaliva.

The ’00s nostalgia video for ‘Bliss’ – directed by Aidan Zamiri – sees Twigs and Lean dressed in wedding attire and travelling around in a classic car. A white horse, young bikers and a striped yellow sofa also make an appearance.

Twigs is also seen using what appears to be an old Nokia phone from the early ’00s and texting on it using Microsoft Excel. It’s a a nod to the much-memed 2002 music video ‘Dilemma’ by Nelly featuring Kelly Rowland in which Rowland messages him using the tool.