Watch FKA twigs in training for beautiful ‘Cellophane’ video in new short film ‘Practice’

The musician has given a look into her training process for the recent music video

FKA twigs has shared a rare insight into her creative process with a new short film, Practice.

The video shows the musician in training for her latest music video, ‘Cellophane’, which features her doing a pole dancing routine.

“Sometimes when I write something that’s really vulnerable like ‘Didn’t I do it for you?/Why don’t I do it for you?’, in the centre of myself, I know that that’s a very human feeling,” twigs explained of the idea behind the video in the film. “So when I thought of the video concept to be asking somebody ‘Didn’t I do it for you?’ while doing these amazing tricks on the pole and getting your life – to me, there’s something almost humorous about that. I’m sure other people won’t see it that way but to me it’s sick and it’s funny and it feels powerful.”

Practice, directed by AnAkA, sees twigs going through and learning the pole dancing routine in various stages over the course of the preparation for the video, as well as following her to the filming set. You can watch the short film above now and read more about the making of ‘Cellophane’ on WeTransfer’s WePresent platform.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Twigs released ‘Cellophane’ – her first new music since 2016 – in April. Ahead of its release, the star told fans: “throughout my life I’ve practiced my way to being the best I could be, it didn’t work this time. I had to tear down every process I’d ever relied on. Go deeper. rebuild. Start again.”

In May, the musician debuted more new music at live shows in the US. Reviewing one show at New York’s Park Avenue Armory, NME wrote: “Her new Magdalene show […] feels at times more like an avant-garde dance piece than a pop show. Throughout the show, there are several moments that could reduce you to a bawling mess, but its not until its all over and twigs utters her first spoken words of the night that everything really hits.”

Twigs is expected to release her second album soon. It will follow her first, ‘LP1’, which was released in 2014, and three EPs – ‘EP1’, ‘EP2’, and ‘M3LL155X’.