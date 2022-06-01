Watch flamenco version of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Aquatic Mouth Dance’

El Patio Sevillano, the oldest flamenco tablao in Seville, have reimagined Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Aquatic Mouth Dance’ in the style of flamenco – watch the video below.

The video was recorded to celebrate the band kicking off their world tour in Seville this weekend (June 4). It features six dancers and four musicians on stage, as the camera pans out to show the venue.

El Patio Sevillano shared it on their social media channels, along with the caption: “Welcome to Seville, it’s an honour to be able to cover your song and do what we are best at”.

‘Aquatic Mouth Dance’ appears on the Chili Peppers’ twelfth studio album ‘Unlimited Love’. Since its release in March, the album has gone on to become the best-selling rock album of 2022 so far.

It’s the Californian band’s best-selling album since their 2006 double LP ‘Stadium Arcadium’ and their first since guitarist John Frusciante returned to the band after leaving following that particular record.

In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Ali Shutler wrote: “Red Hot Chili Peppers have always been a band who cover a lot of ground, but ‘Unlimited Love’ is perhaps their most sprawling yet consistent album.

“It starts with the moody intensity of ‘Black Summer’, all melancholic and deliberate, while the jazzy, free-falling ‘Aquatic Mouth Dance’ is ridiculous to the point of brilliance.”

Following shows in Europe, Red Hot Chili Peppers will head to the UK, starting with a date at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on June 22. They also play London, Dublin and Glasgow before returning to mainland Europe. Find any remaining tickets here.

Meanwhile, the band are set to share their new song ‘Nerve Flip’ this Friday (June 3), which originally existed as a Japanese bonus track from ‘Unlimited Love’.