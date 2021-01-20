Watch Fleet Foxes’ live music video for ‘I’m Not My Season’

Fleet Foxes have released their first music video of the year, dropping a live clip for their 2020 track, ‘I’m Not My Season’.

‘I’m Not My Season’ appeared on Fleet Foxes’ most recent album, ‘Shore’, which the group surprise-released in September.

The song’s music video was filmed at Brooklyn’s St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church, the location at which frontman Robin Pecknold performed the band’s ‘A Very Lonely Solstice’ livestream show in December.

The church was also the site of Fleet Foxes’ recent remote performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Watch the clip for ‘I’m Not My Season’, directed by Pecknold’s brother Sean, below:

In a four-star review, NME called ‘Shore’ “the more consistent and jubilant sibling of ‘Crack-Up’”, the band’s 2017 record.

“It’s maturer in sound and ideas, but retains all the hallmarks of what made Fleet Foxes so great in the first place: rich and studied folk compositions, unrivalled harmonies, stories that strike to the core of nature and human existence, and a dedication to art that emotionally lifts you off this planet,” the review read.

Earlier this month, Robin Pecknold was announced as part of the inaugural lineup for Bandsintown’s livestream concert subscription service. The initiative will give subscribers access to 25 live shows a month, with Phoebe Bridgers and Flying Lotus among the other artists performing as part of its first instalment.

Fleet Foxes plan to release ‘Shore’ on vinyl and CD on February 5. Fans will receive access to Pecknold’s February 10 virtual concert by pre-ordering a physical copy of the record, or by purchasing one on the weekend of its release.