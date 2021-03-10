Watch Fleet Foxes’ NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold performed on the most recent episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series yesterday (March 9).

Pecknold performed four songs from the group’s latest record, ‘Shore’, which they surprise-released in September last year.

As with the majority of recent entries in the Tiny Desk series, Pecknold performed remotely for his appearance, rather than in NPR’s studio.

The frontman began his set with an aching rendition of ‘Going-to-the-Sun-Road’. He then launched into ‘Sunblind’, the record’s second track, which he introduced as a song “for some friends”.

Pecknold rounded out the set with intimate performances of ‘Featherweight’ and ‘I’m Not My Season’.

“Thank you so much for asking me to find the tiniest desk I could, and sing unadorned for the first time in too long,” Pecknold said during the concert.

“[It was] a lot of fun putting these songs together for this and I’m excited for real shows and contact. But this is so fun”. Watch his set below:

Pecknold has performed solo in a variety of contexts since Fleet Foxes released ‘Shore’. He launched the album with ‘A Very Lonely Solstice’, a livestream show filmed inside Brooklyn’s St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church.

In December, he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, accompanied by the Resistance Revival Chorus. Pecknold also featured on the inaugural lineup for Bandsintown’s livestream concert subscription service.