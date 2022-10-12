Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’

FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below.

The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.

Discussing the process of working with him on the song during a recent NME Radar interview, the band’s Stella said: “It was more about watching him do his craft and taking it in. He wanted us to be our best, melody and writing wise. He’s Jorja’s biggest inspiration as well!”

Bandmate Jorja added: “I look up to him as he’s so talented and humble. Some writers have taken control of sessions and taken things in their direction, but he doesn’t. He gives us creative reign over the music. He’ll ask us what we think of something and we’re like, ‘Duh! It’s great’”.

Watch the trio play ‘Cardboard Box’ on Kimmel below.

Discussing what the future holds from the promising group in the NME interview, Renée said: “Since girl groups are basically non-existent right now, we have a chance to really make music that people can feel and relate to and bring back that sound. We want to sell out arenas and just completely take over!”

“We have that sense of togetherness and friendship that girl groups need. It came to us authentically, so we’re really lucky,” Jorja added.

Read the full NME Radar interview with FLO here.