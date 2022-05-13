Florence Welch covered ‘Margaritaville’ alongside Jimmy Buffet on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – check out the video below.

Welch appeared on the US chat show twice this week in support of Florence + The Machine‘s fifth album ‘Dance Fever’, which came out today (May 13). The band performed their single ‘My Love’ on Wednesday’s edition (May 11), with a live version of ‘King’ airing on Fallon last night (May 12).

Welch was also interviewed by Jimmy Fallon after participating in the host’s ‘Audition Suggestion Box’ segment on the former episode. Reading out a final fan request, Fallon tasked the F+TM frontwoman with singing Buffet’s 1977 track.

Welch – minus her band – performed ‘Margaritaville’ solo before being joined by both Fallon and Buffet, the latter of whom was also playing a ukelele. You can watch the segment in full here:

In a four-star review, NME said that ‘Dance Fever’ is made up of some “gorgeously expressive songs”, adding: “This 14-track collection reflects a new sense of resolve, packing an invigorated spirit into powerful, sneakily thrilling pop.”

Florence + The Machine will showcase the album on a UK and Ireland headline tour in November. You can see the band’s upcoming dates below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

November

14 – Accor Arena, Paris

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – The O2, London

19 – The O2, London

21 – BIC, Bournemouth

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30 – Arena, Dublin