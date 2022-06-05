Watch Florence + The Machine cover John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’

Florence + The Machine has covered John Lennon‘s ‘Jealous Guy’ in the studio – check out the performance below.

Florence Welch and co. performed the cover while appearing on SiriusXM, performing a number of tracks from new album ‘Dance Fever’ as well as the version of Lennon’s famous track, first released on 1971 album ‘Imagine’.

‘Dance Fever’ was released last month and beat Kendrick Lamar‘s Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’ to top spot in the UK charts, marking the band’s fourth UK Number One album following 2009 debut ‘Lungs’, follow up ‘Ceremonials’ and 2015’s ‘How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful’.

Check out Florence + The Machine’s acoustic cover of John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’ for SiriusXM below.

In a four-star review, NME said that ‘Dance Fever’ boasts “gorgeously expressive songs”, adding: “This 14-track collection reflects a new sense of resolve, packing an invigorated spirit into powerful, sneakily thrilling pop.”

Florence + The Machine will showcase the album on a UK and Ireland headline tour in November. You can see the band’s upcoming dates below and buy any remaining tickets here.

It’ll follow an expansive tour throughout North America, where the band will play shows with Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg on select dates – tickets are available here for those shows.

See the full list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

2 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

10 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

12 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

20 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

23 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

7 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

12 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

14 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

NOVEMBER 2022

14 – Accor Arena, Paris

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – The O2, London

19 – The O2, London

21 – BIC, Bournemouth

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30 – Arena, Dublin