Watch Florence + The Machine help fan propose to girlfriend on stage in Edinburgh

Band recently shared two unheard tracks from debut album 'Lungs'

Florence + The Machine singer Florence Welch turned matchmaker at a recent gig in Edinburgh when she invited a couple onstage for a surprise marriage proposal.

During Edinburgh Summer Sessions in support of 2018 album ‘High As Hope‘, the singer stopped the show to bring two women up onstage, in a clip you can watch below. “Would you tell me both of your names?” Welch asked the women, who identified themselves as Steph and Jenny. Welch then mentioned to Jenny that there was Scottish flag that “had a very special request, and I’m fulfilling this request. Steph has something she would like to ask you.”

Welch proceeded to hand the microphone to Steph, who got down on one knee to propose.

The band previously shared two unheard tracks – ‘Donkey Kosh’ and ‘My Best Dress’ – while announcing a 10th anniversary boxset of their debut album, ‘Lungs’, on August 16.

Featuring unseen artwork, the album can be purchased on colour LP, cassette, and an exclusive double vinyl boxset.

Meanwhile, Florence Welch has recently opened up on how her newfound sobriety has affected life on the road.

“Most of the things in my life have got exponentially better from not drinking, but it’s lonely being sober on big tours,” she explained. “But really it’s the people at the shows that save me.”

Discussing how she finds the start of tours difficult, Welch added: “I get really freaked out and wonder how sustainable it is as a way of life. I can’t sleep and I’m calling my manager, like, ‘I just can’t do this. This is the last one’.”