Watch Florence Welch tease new music as a mermaid

Florence Welch has shared a snippet of new music in a short video which sees her lying in the bath as a mermaid.

The clip, which you can view below, sees Florence + The Machine’s frontwoman briefly warbling as her scaly mermaid’s tail hangs out of the tub.

Welch did not share any additional details about the new song, only sharing a link for fans to pre-save which you can do here.

It comes weeks after her band’s cover of No Doubt’s classic ‘Just A Girl’ for season two of Yellowjackets.

“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” said Welch of the cover. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

Welch also recently announced that her The Great Gatsby musical adaptation is set to premiere on Broadway next year. “Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to [F. Scott] Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism,” she said in a statement at the time. “It is an honour to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

Meanwhile, Florence + The Machine are also set to headline this year’s Rock En Seine festival alongside Billie Eillish, Placebo, and The Strokes. Other confirmed acts include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Foals, Wet Leg, Fever Ray, Turnstile, Angel Olsen, Dry Cleaning and The Murder Capital.

Elsewhere, the singer-songwriter recently hailed Kelly Clarkson’s cover of her song ‘Free’.