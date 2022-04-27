Watch Foals debut new album title track ‘Life Is Yours’

Foals gave their new album’s title track ‘Life Is Yours’ its live debut during a show in Newcastle this week – check out fan-shot footage below.

The Oxford band’s seventh studio album ‘Life Is Yours’ is due to be released on June 17, with the trio currently on a UK tour throughout this month and May.

On Tuesday (April 26), they hit Newcastle’s O2 City Hall, where they performed album tracks ‘2am’, which was released as a single back in February, and ‘2001’. Both tracks were given a live debut when they kicked off the tour at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on April 20.

Advertisement

The following night at the same venue, they performed latest single ‘Looking High’ live for the first time. Now, they have given title track ‘Life Is Yours’ its live debut too, performing it between ‘2am’ and ‘In Degrees’ during their set.

You can see Foals’ setlist from last night’s O2 City Hall gig below.

‘Wake Me Up’

‘Mountain At My Gates’

‘The Runner’

‘Olympic Airways’

‘My Number’

‘Black Gold’

‘2am’

‘Life Is Yours’ (live debut)

‘In Degrees’

‘2001’

‘Late Night’

‘Spanish Sahara’

‘Providence’

‘Inhaler’

‘Black Bull’

‘What Went Down’

‘Two Steps, Twice’

Foals’ current run of UK gigs continues in Brighton tonight (April 27) ahead of various festival appearances this summer. You can find tickets here.

Speaking to NME about the forthcoming ‘Life Is Yours’ back in February, frontman Yannis Philippakis described the opening title track as a trancey, tropical balm, evoking what he called “an optimism and consolation after a dark time”.

Advertisement

“This is our idea of a going out record,” Philippakis continued about the album on the whole. “We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home. All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”

Drummer Jack Bevan added: “It’s a sun-kissed summer party record with a lot of heart. If I was not in the band, I would want to hear this kind of record myself after everything we’ve all been through.”