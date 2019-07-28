Watch Foals perform first hometown show in over five years at Truck Festival

"We hope it meant as much to you as it did for us. Foals Forever"

Last night (July 27), Foals performed their first hometown show in over five years at Oxfordshire’s Truck Festival.

Held in Hill Farm, Oxfordshire, the last time the band performed at the festival was 12 years ago in 2007; it was one of their earliest shows.

Described as “a much anticipated emotional event” by organisers, Yannis and co. treated the crowd to live performances of some of their earlier tracks, including ‘Olympic Airways’ and ‘Hummer’, the band’s first single with Yannis on lead vocals.

“We’re going to play a song from our first record,” Yannis told fans. “We wrote it down the road and we recorded in that barn over there.”

Truck Festival event organiser Matt Harrap said of Foals’ performance: “After five years away, Foals returned to Oxford and delivered probably the greatest headline show Truck has ever seen.

“We hope it meant as much to you as it did for us. Foals Forever.”

Take a look at some of the footage below:

Meanwhile, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis has explained how the band’s upcoming album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2’ will see them heading in a heavier direction than what we heard on ‘Part 1’ earlier this year.

The Oxford rockers scored their second Mercury Prize nomination this week (July 25) for ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1′, which received a five-star review from NME back in March.