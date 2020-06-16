Watch Foals’ Yannis Philippakis jam with James Ford and friends at his MILK clubnight

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis has shared footage from a jam session at his MILK clubnight to help raise money for Bermondsey Social Club. Watch it first on NME below.

The groovy performance was filmed at Bermondsey Social Club in May 2018 at the Foals’ frontman’s “hedonistic and vinyl-friendly” clubnight – and features James Ford (Arctic Monkeys producer and one-half of Simian Mobile Disco) on modular synths and percussion; Michael Spearman (Everything Everything) on drums, and Ady Acolatse (Little Cub) on bass.

The first of a number of performances to be shared before being released on cassette, the recordings are coming to light to save the club from closure as part of the #SaveOurVenues campaign. Fans can donate to help Bermondsey Social Club here.

“The idea behind MILK is to have a unique experience that can’t be replicated or rehearsed,” Philippakis told NME. “Fresh, rotating groups of great musicians come together and improvise in small intimate venues. The nights are designed to be an edge of your seat musical experiment where you never know who will be performing or what will happen but the groove is always there and the vibe is good.”

He continued: “The performances are recorded and released on limited vinyl and cassette. It’s musical freedom plain and simple.”

Jake Farey, co-founder of the Bermondsey Social Club added: “Our venue faces closure, like all music venues. We will soon run out of cash unless we’re able to reopen or get support. Your donations will be used for paying rent as that’s due to start again in June and will keep us going for a few months.

“Your generous donation will help us now and also when we reopen as we will have cash for stock and other expenses. Anyone who donates will help us massively, and in return we will be sending them a small gift as a thank you. We look forward to having you at South London’s finest in the near future.”

As well as announcing their rescheduled UK and European tour dates for 2021, Foals last week released their career-spanning ‘Collected Reworks Vol. I’ remix album.