Watch Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten make solo ‘Jools Holland’ debut

Fontaines D.C.’s vocalist Grian Chatten made his debut solo appearance on Later…With Jools Holland last night (June 17) – check out footage below.

Chatten released his first solo single ‘The Score’ in April and took to Jools Holland on Saturday night to perform follow-up track ‘Fairlies’.

“I wrote ‘Fairlies’ in intense heat,” Chatten explained at the time. “Partly in Jerez, Spain, partly in LA a couple of days before a Fontaines D.C. tour kicked off. It was a quick write, and I believe I celebrated each line with a beer.”

Watch Chatten perform the folksy track on Jools Holland below:

Chatten is set to release his debut solo album ‘Chaos For The Fly’ on June 30. The album is co-produced by Dan Carey, who has helmed all three of Fontaines D.C.’s albums to date.

Speaking about his decision to pursue a solo project, Chatten said: “I was walking along Stoney Beach at night and it came to me on the waves. I just stood there and looked at them and I heard the whole fucking thing. Every part of it, from the chord progressions to the string arrangements.”

“I just thought, ‘I want to do this myself’,” he added. “I know where we as a band are going next and that’s not where I want to go with this. I’ve got a couple of exaggerated aspects of my soul that I wanted to express.”

“The rest of the band are all creative and songwriters in their own right too,” Chatten said. “I didn’t want to go to them and be like, ‘No, every single thing has to be like this.’ I didn’t want to compromise with these songs in that way.”

In August, Fontaines D.C. will head out on the road to support Arctic Monkeys on their 2023 North American tour. According to guitarist Carlos O’Connell, the band are planning to “go back into the mindset of writing” after that run of shows.