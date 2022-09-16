Watch Fontaines D.C. bring ‘Roman Holiday’ to ‘Corden’

Fontaines D.C. are currently on a US headline tour, and stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden this week to perform ‘Roman Holiday’.

The band released their third album ‘Skinty Fia’ back in April, and have been touring it ever since, with sets at Glastonbury and more ahead of an upcoming UK and Ireland headline tour.

At the moment, they’re in the States for shows including a set at Primavera Sound’s first ever Los Angeles edition tomorrow (September 17) and headline gigs from California to Texas.

On Wednesday night (September 14), they made their latest US TV performance, which followed a rendition of ‘Skinty Fia’ closer ‘Nabokov’ on Late Night With Seth Meyers and performing three tracks during an appearance on CBS Saturday Morning.

Watch their rendition of ‘Roman Holiday’ on Corden below.

After their current US tour wraps up in Boston on October 6, their UK and Ireland tour will then kick off at Hull’s Bonus Arena on November 7, with dates also lined up in Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin.

See the full list of UK and Irish tour dates below and buy tickets here.

Fontaines D.C. UK/Ireland tour 2022:

NOVEMBER 2022

7 – Hull, Bonus Arena

8 – Leeds, O2 Academy

9 – Leeds, O2 Academy

11 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

13 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

15 – Stockton, Globe

17 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

18 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

19 – Swansea, Arena

21 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

22 – Nottingham, Rock City

24 – London, Eventim Apollo

25 – London, Eventim Apollo

26 – London, Eventim Apollo

28 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

30 – Dublin, Vicar Street

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Dublin, Vicar Street

2 – Dublin, Vicar Street

3 – Galway, Leisureland

5 – Limerick, Live At The Big Top

6 – Derry, Millenium Forum

7 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

8 – Belfast, Ulster Hall