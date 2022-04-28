Fontaines D.C. took a night off from their mammoth US tour this week to appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers – watch their performance of ‘Nabokov’ below

Fontaines D.C. are currently touring North America in support of recently released third album ‘Skinty Fia’.

Last time they were in the states, they appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a surreal performance of ‘Jackie Down The Line’ but there were no shenanigans when they stopped by Seth Meyers for a moody, electrifying performance of ‘Nabokov’.

Check it out below:

The performance comes a few days after Fontaines had to cancel their headline show at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club on April 25 due to vocalist Grian Chatten being diagnosed with laryngitis.

Speaking about ‘Skinty Fia’ to NME for the most recent Big Read, Chatten said: “Compared to our other albums, I’d rather be called ‘a band of a generation’ or accept another crazy accolade for [‘Skinty Fia’],” adding: “Because you know what? This time, we deserve it.”

Last month, the group bagged the award for Best Band In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, beating Amyl & The Sniffers, Ben&Ben, Bring Me The Horizon, CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, HAIM, Måneskin, Nova Twins and Wolf Alice to the gong.

In a five-star review of Fontaine D.C.’s third album, NME said: “No matter how tormented this album gets, you can feel ‘Skinty Fia’’s wounded heart beating throughout. The fight for a better Ireland deserves songs that mirror the depth of the crisis, and in its endlessly captivating glory, ‘Skinty Fia’ rises triumphantly to the task.”

In other news, the band have said they think they could do “a really good tune” with Lana Del Rey.

“I just want to write some tunes with her,” Chatten told NME. “Her music leans into an era of cinema that I love, and she writes in a way where people can find stories in her music. I honestly think we’d do a really good tune together.”