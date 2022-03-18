Watch Fontaines D.C. cover The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’

Fontaines D.C. covered The Cure‘s ‘Just Like Heaven’ during a live show yesterday (March 17) – check it out below.

The band performed the cover during a livestreamed St. Patrick’s Day set in Dublin.

Fontaines have also shared a snippet of new music on Instagram this morning (March 18), which appears to suggest that a new release will be arriving on Monday (March 21).

You can listen to that preview and see their cover of The Cure below.

Fontaines’ Cure cover comes in the same week that CHVRCHES once again performed their version of ‘Just Like Heaven’, two weeks after they first performed the song with Cure frontman Robert Smith on stage at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

CHVRCHES were joined by Smith during their latest show at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, while the two acts also ran through a rendition of ‘How Not To Drown’ – their joint single that won the Best Song By A UK Artist prize at the BandLab NME 2022 Awards.

‘How Not To Drown’ appeared on Chvrches’ 2021 album ‘Screen Violence’, which NME pronounced their “best album yet” in a four-star review.

Robert Smith recently gave NME the lowdown on The Cure’s long-awaited new album plans at the BandLab NME Awards.

“So I’ve been working on two Cure albums, and one of them is finished,” Smith told NME. “Unfortunately, it’s the second one that’s finished. [On the other] I’ve got to do four vocals, and there are 10 songs on each album. We’re mixing next month on April 1, so I’ve got three weeks left.”

Asked about the sound of the upcoming records, Smith revealed: “Well the first Cure album is relentless doom and gloom. It’s the doomiest thing that we’ve ever done. The second one is upbeat, and my [solo] one won’t be out until next year.