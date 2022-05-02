Watch Fontaines D.C. perform three tracks on ‘CBS Saturday Morning’

Fontaines D.C. performed three tracks during an appearance on CBS Saturday Morning over the weekend (April 30) – check out the videos below.

The Dublin band played live renditions of one track from each of their three studio albums – ‘Liberty Belle’ from ‘Dogrel’ (2019), ‘Oh Such A Spring’ from ‘A Hero’s Death’ (2020) and ‘Jackie Down The Line’, which features on their recent record ‘Skinty Fia’.

For their latest US TV outing, Fontaines D.C. recorded the performance in a minimal black studio space.

It came after the group recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers while out on their 2022 North American headline tour, which wraps up in Los Angeles on May 19. You can find any remaining tickets for the current dates here.

Watch Fontaines D.C.’s Saturday Sessions performances beneath:

Last Friday (April 29) saw the band bag their first Number One album in the UK and Ireland with ‘Skinty Fia’. The record outsold its closest competition in the Official UK Albums Chart, Ed Sheeran‘s ‘=’, two-to-one. Physical sales accounted for 87 per cent of the album’s total figures.

“You gave us our first NUMBER 1 with ‘Skinty Fia’ in both the UK and in Ireland,” Fontaines D.C. tweeted. “Thanks to all who went out and got it. Thanks to everyone we work with. Love ye x.”

In a five-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “No matter how tormented this album gets, you can feel ‘Skinty Fia”s wounded heart beating throughout. The fight for a better Ireland deserves songs that mirror the depth of the crisis, and in its endlessly captivating glory, ‘Skinty Fia’ rises triumphantly to the task.”

Fontaines D.C. will perform at various UK festivals over the summer, including Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Latitude and Reading & Leeds.

In November, they’ll embark on their recently extended UK and Ireland headline tour – purchase any remaining tickets here.