Watch Foo Fighters and Billy Idol cover Sex Pistols’ ‘Pretty Vacant’

Foo Fighters teamed up with Billy Idol over the weekend to perform a cover of Sex Pistols classic ‘Pretty Vacant’.

Idol joined Dave Grohl‘s band on vocals for a performance of the 1977 single during the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day festival on Sunday night (September 3). You can view footage below.

The band last teamed up with with Idol in 2018 when they covered John Lennon’s ‘Gimme Some Truth’ at the Welcome to Rockville festival.

Idol’s guitarist, Billy Morrison also shared a photo with the band following the performance, writing: “Thank you Aspen, and thank you @foofighters – it was a great day yesterday. We had an amazing show, @billyidol did pretty vacant with the Foos, and I started a new ‘Where’s Waldo’ game with @joshfreese.”

The singer-songwriter also took to Twitter to comment on the performance and wished Pistols guitarist Steve Jones a Happy Birthday.

It comes after the Foo Fighters recently joined forces with Michael Bublé to perform his 2009 hit single ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’.

At the time, Shane Hawkins, the son of late drummer Taylor Hawkins, also took to the stage with Chevy Metal for a couple of gigs in California.

The 17-year-old took to the stage and sat behind the kit for two recent shows from his dad’s own covers band in California, performing rock classics, including Black Sabbath’s ‘The Wizard’ and Led Zeppelin’s 1969 hit ‘Moby Dick’.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette recently paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor, who passed away in July at the age of 56, with a cover of ‘Mandinka’ at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival.

The band are set to tour the UK next year. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.