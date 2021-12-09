Watch Foo Fighters bring out KISS’ Gene Simmons at Las Vegas show

Foo Fighters brought KISS‘ Gene Simmons onstage during a recent show in Las Vegas.

After spotting a fan who bore a striking resemblance to the bassist, Dave Grohl then invited the real Simmons to come out from the side of the stage during their gig at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theatre.

He then walked onstage wearing a face mask before he handed the Foo Fighters frontman a receipt and made his exit.

As he left the stage Grohl said: “Can we just hear it one more time for Gene FUCKING Simmons,” before he told the crowd he had posters of the KISS legend on his wall as a child. You can view footage below.

Writing in the comments under the video, user unknownamus said: “Hey, this is the fake Gene Simmons saying thanks to everyone who tried to get me on stage! Too bad security turned me down. I legit through when Dave said ‘Gene, get up here!’ he was talking to me, but he meant the REAL DEAL! Fair trade in my book.”

Following the show Grohl and Greg Kurstin wrapped up their second-annual Hanukkah Sessions with a cover of KISS classic ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’.

In the description for the video, Grohl wrote: “What better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen… two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!!!”

Kurstin and the Foo Fighters frontman spent eight days covering songs by Jewish artists – one for each day of the Festival Of Lights.

Other covers the duo performed as part of this year’s Hanukkah Sessions included Billy Joel‘s ‘Big Shot’, Van Halen‘s ‘Jump’ and Barry Manilow‘s ‘Copacabana’. Grohl’s daughter, Violet, also made a guest appearance on vocals for a cover of Amy Winehouse‘s ‘Take The Box’.

Meanwhile, Taylor Hawkins recently joined members of Queens Of The Stone Age and Red Hot Chili Peppers, for a live all-star jam in Malibu, California.