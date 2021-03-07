Watch Foo Fighters cover disco classic on Rock-N-Relief charity livestream

Foo Fighters were one of the acts to perform on Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief charity livestream this weekend.

The Dave Grohl-led rock band took part in the second day of the virtual event earlier today (March 7), joining the likes of Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett, Macy Gray, Silversun Pickups and Sheryl Crow.

During a two-song set, Foo Fighters performed a cover of Bee Gees member Andy Gibb’s ‘Shadow Dancing’ as well as their own song ‘Making A Fire’, which featured on their latest album ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

For the performance, the band were joined by three backup singers. Drummer Taylor Hawkins also took on vocal duties for the Foos’ take on Gibbs’ 1978 disco hit. Watch their set below around the 5:40:03 mark.

Earlier, Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett reunited for the first time in six years on the Rock-N-Relief livestream. The event is raising money for Sean Penn’s CORE Response charity, which the actor founded in 2010 after Haiti was hit by a devastating earthquake. The non-profit has been working to help with coronavirus relief efforts throughout the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters recently took on another track associated with Gibb. During an appearance for Jo Whiley’s Sofa Session on BBC Radio 2, the band covered the Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’, with Grohl tackling the disco legends’ falsetto vocals.

“We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ‘OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!” Grohl said of the cover.