Foo Fighters have shared footage of their massive 2008 gig at London’s Wembley Stadium in full.

The gig, in support of their ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace’ album from the previous year, featured guest appearances by Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin.

It’s the latest edition of the band’s ongoing Foo Fridays series, where they share full footage of a classic gig from their archives. Last month, they shared a massive Hyde Park gig from 2006.

Introducing Page and Jones for their performances of ‘Rock & Roll’ and ‘Ramble On’, Grohl told the crowd that England “made us the band we are today,” adding: “Just so you know, tonight, playing here at fucking Wembley Stadium, is an honor. And if we didn’t take advantage of this opportunity — the greatest fucking night in our band’s lives — and do something special for you motherfuckers, all 86,000 of you motherfuckers that came out to see us tonight?

“We knew from the beginning that this wasn’t going to be any other fucking show. We’ve been planning this shit for fucking six months. A long time. We knew that this country — you guys — made us the band we are today. So we’d like to invite a couple of very special guests: Mr. Jimmy Page and Mr. John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin.” Watch the full gig below.

The band have also taken the opportunity to share their support for the Save Our Venues campaign, offering support to struggling small venues in London who are suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Big or small, we love ’em all,” the band wrote, directing fans to a GoFundMe page.

Big or small, we love 'em all!!! If you are able, consider supporting the indie venues of London as well through @musicvenuetrust: https://t.co/nWBGCA0gwO — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 15, 2020

The campaign, launched last month by the Music Venues Trust, recently passed the £1 million mark in donations.

Among the main drivers of the initiative is Frank Turner, who has been fundraising for a number of grassroots venues during the current lockdown. “The UK live music industry is staring into the abyss right now,” Turner said in a statement.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins recently joined a number of musicians including Dua Lipa, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Sam Fender, Bastille and Ellie Goulding as part of a special cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’ last month, organised by BBC Radio 1, with proceeds being split between Comic Relief and Children In Need.