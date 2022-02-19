Watch Foo Fighters’ NSFW red band trailer for ‘Studio 666’

Foo Fighters have shared a red band trailer for their upcoming new horror movie, Studio 666 – check it out below.

Directed by BJ McDonnell, the upcoming “horror-comedy” will come to cinemas across the UK and Ireland on February 25 via Sony Pictures UK. It follows Dave Grohl and co as they move into a mansion in Encino, California that is “steeped in grisly rock and roll history” to record a new album.

Once they arrive, however, frontman Grohl “finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.

Advertisement

In the new trailer, Grohl tries to introduce the latest teaser for the film, but ends up stumbling over his words in an expletive-laden rant.

“‘Studio 666’ is gonna FUCK YOU UP!” the whole band shout, before the trailer begins in earnest. New footage shown includes Grohl sitting in bed and having his guts ripped out of his body by aliens.

Watch the very NSFW trailer below.

In other news, Dave Grohl has said he hopes to release a full album of new thrash metal music by next week.

Earlier this week a track by the fictional band Dream Widow, which features on the Studio 666 soundtrack, was released, and Grohl has now revealed that more new music is on the way.

Advertisement

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show this week, Grohl explained more about how the film’s soundtrack connects with its premise, which sees the Foos setting up to record their 10th album in a haunted mansion.

“I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band [Dream Widow] from 25 years ago that recorded there,” Grohl said. “And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose.”

Guitar virtuoso Steve Vai has also discussed his role in the new film, saying: “Dave [Grohl] called me and asked if they could shoot my hands and shredding for the scene. It was a glorious blast of demonic shred pleasure and when I saw it in the theater, I had to throw my head back and laugh out loud.”