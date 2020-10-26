Watch Foo Fighters perform a stripped-down version of ‘Times Like These’ for virtual Joe Biden benefit gig

Foo Fighters headlined a virtual benefit concert to help support Joe Biden’s ongoing presidential campaign last night (October 25).

As part of the performance Dave Grohl and keyboardist Rami Jaffee performed an emotional stripped back version of the band’s classic hit ‘Times Like These’. You can watch the performance below at the one hour and 55 minute mark.

The ‘I Will Vote’ benefit concert saw the Foos playing alongside artists including Dave Matthews, P!NK, John Legend, Cher, Ciara, A$AP Ferg, Jennifer Hudson and Jon Bon Jovi.

Special guests at the event also included Joe and Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, the cast of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, Armie Hammer, Margaret Chao, and Amy Schumer.

The benefit gig came less than two weeks before America goes to the polls to vote for their next president on November 3, with Biden hoping to prevent US President Donald Trump winning a second term.

In a post on Twitter ahead of the gig, Foo Fighters wrote: “Music has the power to change the world. So does voting.”

Earlier this year, Grohl joined forces with Dua Lipa, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Bastille, Ellie Goulding, Sam Fender, Royal Blood and many more in their homes to cover ‘Times Like These’ for Comic Relief and Children In Need.

The BBC Radio 1 cover was masterminded by Producer Fraser T Smith, who said at the time: “It’s humbling to have been asked to produce this amazing single, taking the Foo Fighters’ classic, ‘Times Like These’, with the Radio 1 Live Lounge team and the incredible collective of artists who have come together to record whilst in isolation.

“Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that would honour the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio. We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against COVID-19 around the world.”