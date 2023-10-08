Watch Foo Fighters perform ‘Best Of You’ with Shania Twain

Foo Fighters were joined for a performance of ‘Best Of You’ with Shania Twain during their show at Austin City Limits last night – check out the moment below.

After playing her own set at the festival earlier in the evening, Twain later joined Dave Grohl and co for a surprise appearance during the band’s set.

The Foos have been joined by several special guests on their current tour, including the likes of Billy Idol, Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Alanis Morissette

Advertisement

Check out the moment with Twain here:

Shania Twain performed "Best of You" with Foo Fighters at Austin City Limits pic.twitter.com/gdLBVl4BKQ — RYAN-SUIT (@ryanw_ww) October 8, 2023

The fact Shania Twain left her set and was able to get on stage with the Foo Fighters is soooo iconic. Wow! #ACLFest pic.twitter.com/5NlmkDjpRr — Taylor Kamnetz (@Taylor_Kamn) October 8, 2023

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters announced a 2024 US stadium leg for their ‘Everything Or Nothing’ tour, set to take place next summer.

Last week, the band teased that they had something in the works for 2024, sharing a cryptic message and clip to their social media channels. “2024: Everything Or Nothing At All,” they captioned a short visualiser on their social media accounts.

The clip featured a spinning compass with the band’s logo in the middle and was soundtracked by the song ‘Nothing At All’, which appeared on ‘But Here We Are’.

Advertisement

On October 2, they revealed that they will be embarking on a North American stadium tour which is set to kick off in July. The newly announced leg of the ‘Everything Or Nothing At All’ Tour will see the band take over New York’s Citi Field for a two-night run, marking their return to the stadium since 2015.

Visit here for general sale tickets, which are available now. For more information about the tour and pre-sales, visit the official Foo Fighters website here.

Foo Fighters 2024 ‘Everything Or Nothing’ US stadium tour dates are:

JULY

17 – New York NY, Citi Field *

19 – New York NY, Citi Field #

21 – Boston MA, Fenway Park #

23 – Hershey PA, Hersheypark Stadium #

25 – Cincinnati OH, Great American Ballpark *

28 – Minneapolis MN, Target Field **

AUGUST

3 – Denver CO — Empower Field at Mile High *

7 – San Diego CA — Petco Park $

9 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium #

11 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium %

16 – Portland OR — Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

18 – Seattle WA — T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support

The band made their return with their 11th studio album ‘But Here We Are’ in June, marking their first record since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. They also returned to the road for an extensive run of shows and festival headline sets, as well as an emotional secret performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.