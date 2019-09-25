Watch Foo Fighters perform ‘Everlong’ with Anthrax’s Scott Ian’s eight-year-old son

EPIC.

Anthrax‘s Scott Ian has said he is the “proudest dad” after watching his eight-year-old son perform ‘Everlong’ with Foo Fighters at a recent show.

Ian’s son Revel joined the Foos last Friday (September 20) as they played the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Posting on Instagram, the thrash metal pioneer shared a heartwarming video of the performance, which sees Revel looking every inch the rocker in a studded sleeveless denim jacket.

“There goes my hero,” wrote Ian. “Proudest dad moment ever? How about when your son gets to join his favorite band on stage to play Everlong in front of 40,000 people and NAILS IT! Thank you Dave, Taylor, Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Gus, Kerwin, Sean, Patrick, Simone and everyone else on the Foo crew for being the best!!!”

Commenting on the clip, Machine Head’s Robb Flynn said: “That’s the best shit ever!”

Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe added: “Holy shit! That made me emotional watching that.”

Foos frontman Dave Grohl also seemingly hung around for the next day of the festival too, where he joined Squeeze to perform their classic ‘Black Coffee In Bed.’

Last week, the group also released a new live EP called ‘Live At Roswell’ to coincide with the planned storm on Area 51. The seven songs were recorded at the band’s gig at the Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico in 2005.