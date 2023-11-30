Watch Foo Fighters perform ‘Statues’ for the first time ever at Perth concert

Foo Fighters have finally performed their 2007 track ‘Statues’ live for the first time ever – watch the performance below.

While performing in Perth, Australia yesterday (November 29), Dave Grohl and co. played a pair of rarities from their 2007 studio effort ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace’: ‘Statues’ and ‘Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners’.

The band kicked off the pair of ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace’ tunes by debuting ‘Statues’ for the first time ever. For the acoustic performance, Grohl was backed by guitarist Chris Shiflett and keyboardist Rami Jaffee.

Watch Foo Fighters perform ‘Statues’ live below.

Grohl then took the stage solo to play ‘Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners’ live for the first time since 2018. Grohl wrote the acoustic instrumental piece for two miners who were trapped in the Beaconsfield gold mine collapse in Tasmania, Australia, in 2006.

The mine collapse was especially heartbreaking for Grohl, as one of the miners had requested that an iPod full of Foo Fighters songs be sent down to them while they awaited rescue.

The band made their return with their 11th studio album ‘But Here We Are’ in June, marking their first record since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. That album scored them a glowing five-star review from Ali Shutler for NME.

Shutler wrote: “‘But Here We Are’ is a beautiful, noisy celebration of brotherhood and a stark, painful exploration of loss. It is messy, gut-wrenching, ambitious and gorgeous, as the remaining members of Foo Fighters push themselves to their limits and beyond. Through it all, ‘But Here We Are’ is an undeniable reminder of the healing, unifying power of music.”