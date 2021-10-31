Watch Foo Fighters perform The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ with Paul McCartney

Foo Fighters played The Beatles‘ ‘Get Back’ with Paul McCartney at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony last night (October 30) – see footage below.

Dave Grohl and co. were among a number of acts being inducted into the legendary list of names in the Hall Of Fame this year at the Cleveland, Ohio ceremony.

Closing the night’s set of performances, Foo Fighters were introduced onto the stage by McCartney.

After playing a medley of ‘Best Of You’, ‘My Hero’ and ‘Everlong’, McCartney then returned to the stage to perform ‘Get Back’ with the band.

Watch footage of the performance below:

Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters perform “Get Back” pic.twitter.com/xnRLr9GTXe — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021

Foo Fighters playing with Paul McCartney is perfect. pic.twitter.com/hygVPqysoU — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) October 31, 2021

In his speech inducting Foo Fighters to the Hall Of Fame, McCartney compared Grohl’s career trajectory to his own.

After recalling how he “heard some music and I fell into rock & roll,” McCartney said: “So when that happened, and I fell into rock & roll, I joined a group. My group was the Beatles. Like I say, the world changed. Dave did a similar kind of thing. He joined a group, Nirvana.”

Later, McCartney added: “We had a great time with our groups, but eventually tragedy happened and my group broke up. Same happened with Dave. His group broke up under tragic circumstances. So the question is, what do you do now? We both were presented with that question.

“In my case, I said, ‘Well, I’ll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.’ So I did that. Dave’s group broke up, what’s he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy’s stalking me?”

Elsewhere at last night’s event, Taylor Swift paid tribute to Carole King with a live performance of the iconic singer-songwriter’s track ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow?’, while Dr. Dre inducted LL Cool J, Drew Barrymore welcomed the Go-Gos, Angela Bassett inducted Tina Turner and Lionel Ritchie inducted Clarence Avant.