Watch Foo Fighters perform thrilling tribute to Keith Flint during Reading headline slot

Foo Fighters paid tribute to Keith Flint of The Prodigy during their headline set at Reading Festival tonight (August 25).

A few songs into their set on the main stage, Dave Grohl and co. paid tribute to Flint, who was found dead at his Essex home back in March. He was 49-years-old.

“I wanna keep singing with you,” Grohl told the crowd. “I wanna sing this one for Keith from The Prodigy,” he continued, launching into the opening chords of the band’s 2017 song ‘Run’.

Six-minutes into the Foos’ electrifying performance, Grohl took a moment to remember the last time he played Reading Festival with The Prodigy. “Let me tell you something. I remember playing here with The Prodigy, 2009. That was the craziest shit I’ve ever seen,” he told the crowd.

Continuing, he told the audience that he wanted to “see some Prodigy shit,” as he urged them to jump with him while he ripped into an electrifying guitar crescendo.

“That’s for you Keith,” he said, wrapping up the song.

Watch the dedication below:

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters returned to Leeds Festival on Friday (August 23) to perform their seventh headline slot at the event, and they were joined by an unlikely guest.

Aside from sharing the stage with frontman Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet, the band were also joined by a Freddie Mercury lookalike, who they pulled from the crowd to help them with a cover of Queen‘s ‘Under Pressure’.