Watch Foo Fighters perform ‘Times Like These’ in celebration of Joe Biden’s inauguration

Foo Fighters performed remotely as part of Celebrating America, the TV special organised to mark the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20.

For their appearance, the band delivered a stirring rendition of their 2002 track, ‘Times Like These’.

Frontman Dave Grohl dedicated the performance to “all of our unshakeable teachers that continue to enlighten our nation’s kids every day”.

“This year, our teachers were faced with unprecedented challenges, but through dedication and creativity, they faced those challenges head-on,” Grohl said.

Grohl gave personalised shoutouts to his mother, Virginia, and incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, both of whom are teachers by trade. He also lauded Mackenzie Adams, a Washington kindergarten teacher whose educational videos went viral during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band then launched into a restrained version of ‘Times Like These’, which built to denser textures later in the piece. Watch the performance below:

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Bruce Springsteen and New Radicals were among the other acts to perform at or in celebration of President Biden’s inauguration.

Foo Fighters will release ‘Medicine At Midnight’, their tenth studio album, on February 5. Thus far, the band have shared three tracks from the record in the lead-up to its release: ‘Waiting On A War’, ‘No Son Of Mine‘ and ‘Shame Shame’.

Last week (January 15), Foo Fighters appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, playing ‘Waiting On A War’ live for the first time. They later shared the track’s music video.

The band have also announced plans to release their own Japanese sake in celebration of ‘Medicine At Midnight’, as well as their own pair of Vans to celebrate their 25th anniversary.