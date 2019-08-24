The rock titans pulled 'Freddie' out from the crowd for a cover of the Queen classic

Foo Fighters returned to Leeds Festival last night (August 23) to perform their seventh headline slot at the event, and they were joined by an unlikely guest.

Aside from sharing the stage with frontman Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet, the band were also joined by a Freddie Mercury lookalike, who they pulled from the crowd to help them with a cover of Queen‘s ‘Under Pressure’.

The fan, who told the crowd his name was Ryan, was decked out in Mercury’s trademark yellow jacket and white trousers with the red and gold line down the side. As Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins took lead on the gargantuan anthem, his newly appointed sidekick sang along with him and strutted the stage, mimicking the musical icon as best he could.

“ahaha can’t believe a kid camping next to us got pulled up on stage with foo fighters cos he’s dressed like Freddie Mercury,” one festival-goer tweeted about her neighbouring camper.

Watch footage from the duet below:

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl reflected on his first time headlining Reading Festival as part of Nirvana in a new interview with NME.

“The band had obviously had its ups and downs,” he said of their 1992 appearance. “There was some speculation as to whether we were actually going to show up and play at all. Even I wondered. I was amazed that we pulled it off to be honest.

“For it to turn out to be such a beautiful evening was just something else, and unfortunately the last time we played the UK.”

In other Foos news, Grohl has responded to reports that he’s set to feature on Queens Of The Stone Age‘s upcoming new album.