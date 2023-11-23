Watch Foo Fighters play ‘Everlong’ with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian’s 12-year-old son

A video of Foo Fighters performing with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian’s 12-year-old son has been shared online.

The clip, which you can view below, shows Revel playing Pat Smear’s Les Paul alongside Dave Grohl and the rest of the band.

“Rev gave Pat the day off. He deserves it. He’s the nicest guy ever. All of these dudes are. I love you Foos. There I said it,” Ian wrote.

Advertisement

Revel previously performed the classic track with the Foo Fighters at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky in 2019.

Last year, Ian and his son also paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by covering a trio of the band’s songs with Scott on guitar and Revel behind the drum kit.

“We’ve been jamming our favourite Foo’s all week,” Ian wrote at the time. “Healing our hearts with the power of rock. We love you Taylor and Dave and Pat and Chris and Nate and Rami.”

Hawkins died on March 25, 2022 in Bogotá, Colombia, hours before the Foo Fighters were set to perform at a festival in the city as part of their South American tour. He was 50 years old.

Meanwhile, H.E.R. last week shared a cover of Foo Fighters’ song ‘The Glass. It came after the R&B singer-songwriter teamed up with the Foos for a collaborative performance of the track during the band’s appearance on Saturday Night Live last month.

Advertisement

The seven-inch vinyl edition is due for release on December 29 – pre-order here.

The band recently took to social media to thank H.E.R. for “this stunning take on ‘The Glass'”, adding that they were “so honoured”.

In other news, Foo Fighters have been announced as headliners for next year’s Roskilde Festival and Rock Werchter. The group are also set to embark on a 2024 UK stadium tour, which includes two nights at the London Stadium (June 20, 22).