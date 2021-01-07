Watch Foo Fighters play ‘My Hero’ in archive Austin City Limits performance

Some of Foo Fighters’ past performances on Austin City Limits will be rebroadcast in an hour-long special this weekend.

The band have appeared on the long-running music TV show several times in their career and two of those occasions will be shared with fans as the series enters the second half of its 46th season.

Fans will be able to watch Dave Grohl and co’s performance from 2008, that was held in the show’s original Studio 6A, as well as footage from their 2014 stop.

“I’m sure I can speak for every musician when I say that being asked to come play Austin City Limits is practically like getting a medal,” Grohl said in a statement given to Rolling Stone. “As a musician, it’s something to aspire to and if you actually achieve that then you wear it like a badge.”

Ahead of the show, which will air on Saturday (January 9), ACL have shared a preview in the form of a performance of ‘My Hero’ from 2008. Watch it below now.

Foo Fighters are set to return with their 10th album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ on February 5. They kicked off the new year by sharing another new song from the record in ‘No Son Of Mine’.

Speaking to NME late last year, Grohl said of the upcoming album: “Since it’s our 10th record and 25th anniversary, we decided years ago that we wanted to do something that sounded fresh.

“We’ve made some many different types of album, we’ve done acoustic things, we’ve done punk-rock things, mid-tempo Americana type of things. We have a lot of albums to fall back on, so you just have to go with our gut feeling and I thought instead of making some mellow adult album, I thought ‘Fuck that, let’s make a party album’.”