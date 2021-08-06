Watch Foo Fighters troll Westboro Baptist Church with disco alter-egos at Kansas show

Foo Fighters have trolled the Westboro Baptist Church with their disco-side project, after they picketed the band’s show in Kansas last night (August 5).

The hate group, which has targeted Foo Fighters shows on numerous occasions in the past, turned up at the band’s concert at the Azura Ampitheater with a series of placards and chants.

But they were soon drowned out by the Foos, who adopted their comedic disco-alter egos, The Dee Gees, to tackle the hateful activists.

Advertisement

Driving in on the back of a pick-up truck, the band were dressed in 70s’ style jump-suits as they performed their own take on The Bee Gees‘ ‘You Should Be Dancing’.

Addressing the protesters, Dave Grohl said: “Alright now, ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what, I love you,” said Grohl.

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

“I do! The way I look at it, is that I love everybody. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Cos I think it’s about love! That’s what I think, we’re all about love. And you shouldn’t be hating, you know what you should be doing? You should be dancing!”

The group then broke into a full-bodied rendition of the Bee Gees classic, with Grohl encouraging the protesters to join in.

Advertisement

Foo Fighters’ latest brush with the homophobic group comes after they interrupted a Kansas picket in 2011 by performing a song called ‘Keep It Clean’, with lyrics celebrating “hot man muffins”.

They followed it in 2015 by driving in on the back of a truck to “rickroll” the group by blasting Rick Astley’s anthem “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

The latest stunt saw the band adopting their disco alter-egos once more after they released a whole album of covers as the Dee Gees earlier this year, titled ‘Hail Satin’.

The 10-track project features four Bee Gees covers, a rendition of Andy Gibb’s ‘Shadow Dancing’, and five live versions of songs from their newest album ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

The band first reveled their take on the Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’ back in February.