Watch footage from Andy Gill’s final gigs with Gang Of Four

Fans are remembering the late Andy Gill’s final gigs with Gang Of Four in the wake of his death – watch footage of the shows below.

In 2019, the band headed out on a world tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary, playing their classic album ‘Entertainment!’ in full.

The last gigs of the run came in New Zealand, Australia and Asia, with the band playing their final show with Gill at the Modern Sky Lab in Shanghai, China on November 23.

“Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out,” the band said in a statement announcing his death, “with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row.” Watch footage of the band hammering through ‘At Home He’s A Tourist’ at the final show below.

Though a setlist isn’t currently available online for their very last show, a gig the night before (November 22) in Beijing saw the band open the set with a performance of ‘Entertainment!’ in its entirety, before returning for an encore of hits, and closing the set with their calling card ‘To Hell With Poverty’.

Fans are also sharing around footage of some of the band’s other shows on that tour, notably a performance in Melbourne which sees the band smashing a microwave to pieces with a baseball bat and a gig at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, also last November.

In an emotional statement shared on Instagram after Gill’s death, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea called on fans to listen to ‘Entertainment!’ “right now”.

“Turn that shit up loud and rock the fuck out. Dance. Think,” he added, before saying that the record “changed my life forever.

“[It] was massively influential on my development as a musician, and showed me what a rock band could be. There is nothing else like it. It cut a fucking hole right the thick LA smog that I wanted to jump through.”

An NME obituary to Andy Gill called him “the guitar hero who made radical politics danceable,” adding that his influence is “beyond measure”.