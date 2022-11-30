Watch footage from Christine McVie’s last gig with Fleetwood Mac

Fans have been posting tributes to Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie after news of her death today (November 30) – see footage of McVie’s final performance with the band below.

The family of the band’s co-vocalist and keyboardist confirmed that the 79-year-old had died after a short illness. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed publicly.

McVie’s final performance with Fleetwood Mac was on November 20, 2019 at Dreamfest, held in San Francisco’s Oracle Park. The singer-songwriter’s last ever sole public performance was on February 25, 2020 at the London Palladium as part of a tribute concert to late Fleetwood Mac founding member Peter Green.

Advertisement

The English musician joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 and was behind some of the group’s biggest hits including ‘Little Lies’, ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Songbird’.

According to Setlist.FM, McVie performed the following songs with Fleetwood Mac at the Dreamfest show in 2019:

‘The Chain’

‘Little Lies’

‘Dreams’

‘Second Hand News’

‘Say You Love Me’

‘Gypsy’

‘Everywhere’

‘Rhiannon’

‘World Turning’

‘Oh Well’

‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ (Crowded House cover)

‘Landslide’

‘You Make Loving Fun’

‘Gold Dust Woman’

‘Go Your Own Way’

Encore:

‘Free Fallin” (Tom Petty cover)

‘Don’t Stop’

You can watch a selection of videos from the concert in question below:

Advertisement

Fans have posted clips from other shows in her memory– see some of those below:

Christine McVie Fleetwood Mac – "Songbird" and final bows – 12-2-14 – The Viejas Arena i… https://t.co/CgZ9vI7wFH via @YouTube — stevecohen (@stevecohen) November 30, 2022

What terribly sad news Christine McVie has flown with the Songbirds for the final time.

I had the genuine pleasure of seeing her perform live with Fleetwood Mac – and she was as her name: Perfect. R.I.P. beautiful ladyhttps://t.co/BN76qbltSJ — 🇺🇦 T A R Q U I N 🇺🇦 🎸⚽️ (@ReliantCTFC) November 30, 2022

At the concert to Green in 2020 McVie was joined onstage by Aerosmith‘s Steve Tyler, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood, among others, for a rendition of the Mac classic ‘Stop Messin’ Around’.

She also performed ‘Looking For Somebody’ – another Green composition taken from Fleetwood Mac’s debut 1968 self-titled album. Watch below.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood have paid tribute to their late bandmate.

Singer Nicks wrote a moving letter to her “best friend in the whole world”, while founding member and drummer of Fleetwood Mac, Mick, shared an emotional tribute in which he said” “Part of my heart has flown away today.”

See more tributes to the late musician including from Garbage, Hayley Williams and Tim Burgess here.