Watch footage from Shane MacGowan and The Pogues’ final gigs

Footage of Shane MacGowan‘s final solo show as well as his final show with The Pogues has re-emerged following the news of the beloved musician’s death aged 65.

McGowan, the frontman of The Pogues, died today (November 30) at the age of 65.

The news was confirmed in a joint statement by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, as well as his sister Siobhan and father Maurice.

“It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan. Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side. Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family.

“He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father Maurice, family and a large circle of friends. Further details will be announced shortly but the family ask for privacy at this very sad time.”

MacGowan played his final show as a solo artist at Fies Liverpool in 2018. His final show with The Pogues was at the Fête du bruit dans Landerneau Festival in France back in August of 2014.

See footage from both shows below which include performances of ‘Dirty Old Town’, ‘White City’ and ‘Streams Of Whiskey’.

Speaking to Vice in 2015 about the future of The Pogues after his final performance with them, MacGowan said: “I went back with [The] Pogues and we grew to hate each other all over again.”

He continued: “I don’t hate the band at all – they’re friends. I like them a lot. We were friends for years before we joined the band. We just got a bit sick of each other. We’re friends as long as we don’t tour together. I’ve done a hell of a lot of touring. I’ve had enough of it.”

MagGowan’s wife Victoria posted her own extended tribute to her husband on her personal Instagram page today. The couple had celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary just days ago.

“I don’t know how to say this so I am just going to say it. Shane who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love ❤️ of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese,” she began.

“I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love ❤️ and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures. There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world.

“Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music. You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much…You meant the world to me.”

Other tributes have poured in from the likes of Nick Cave, Tim Burgess and Frank Turner. You can read more of those here.