Watch IDLES perform ‘Rottweiler’ with LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem joined IDLES on stage to perform ‘Rottweiler’ together during their concert this past weekend.

During their Re:SET show in Chicago on Sunday June 25, members of LCD Soundsystem including frontman James Murphy joined the Bristol band on stage providing backing for the last song of their set ‘Rottweiler’.

“Okay, I want to make this very clear. We are forever humbled and very grateful to share a stage with LCD Soundsystem,” said IDLES frontman Joe Talbot to the crowd while introducing the final track.

He continued: “I’m also humbled by the fact I get to sing an anti-fascist song to people with open minds and hearts. Thank you for welcoming us into your beautiful country. We’ll see you very soon.”

The performance features a heavy drum-off moment where all members of LCD join in on the drumming alongside Talbott and IDLES drummer Jon Beavis.

IDLES have been supporting LCD Soundsystem during their Re:SET Concert Series tour. Speaking to NME, Talbot shared: “LCD are what you want [as tour mates]. You look up to certain artists but when you meet them they could be nothing like what you want them to be because they’re not your fucking pet.

He continued: “They’re a human being, and in a working environment when you’re touring it’s just loads of different people all working their ass off to make something happen. So even if they’re sound as fuck they might just fucking hate touring and you might not see them. But this has been an absolute dream. It’s quite the opposite. They’re all beautiful people.”

The Bristol band will be joining the likes of Willie J Healey and Jamie T for the latter’s headline gig at London’s Finsbury Park on Friday June 30. Visit here for any last minute tickets.