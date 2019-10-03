Watch footage of Kim Shattuck’s final show with The Muffs

RIP.

Fans of The Muffs are remembering Kim Shattuck’s final performance with the band after news of her death was confirmed.

The musician, who also briefly served as Pixies‘ bassist, has died at the age of 56 after a two-year-long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In the wake of Shattuck’s death, fans are remembering the band’s final performance in Rosario, Argentina in April 2017.

Commenting on one video from their penultimate show in Buenos Aires, one fan wrote: “They were always great. Rest in peace.”

Confirming Shattuck’s death on Instagram, her husband Kevin Sutherland wrote: “This morning, the love of my life passed peacefully in her sleep after a two-year struggle with ALS.

“I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce, creative spirit.”