Watch Jamie T debut new material at first gig in five years

Jamie T debuted new material at his first live gig in five years – see footage from the show and the setlist below.

The London singer-songwriter performed an intimate comeback show at the Subterania venue in Ladbroke Grove in west London last night (May 11).

Amid airing his classics, T played new single ‘The Old Style Raiders‘ live for the first time as well as the unreleased songs ‘A Million And One Ways To Die’ and ‘Keying Lamborghinis’, which feature on his forthcoming album ‘The Theory Of Whatever’ (out July 29 via Polydor).

Fan-shot footage from the gig shows T debuting new songs, as well as playing ‘Sheila’ from his debut 2007 album ‘Panic Prevention’. Watch below.

The musician – real name Jamie Treays – made his first live appearance since 2017 at yesterday’s gig.

Setlist (via Setlist.fm)

‘The Old Style Raiders’ (live debut)

‘Operation’

‘Salvador’

‘Limits Lie’

‘Don’t You Find’

‘Keying Lamborghinis’ (live debut)

‘The Prophet’

‘Dragon Bones’

‘If You Got the Money’

‘A Million And One Ways To Die’ (live debut)

‘Rabbit Hole’

‘368’

‘The Man’s Machine’

‘Emily’s Heart’

‘Sheila’

‘They Told Me It Rained’

‘Sticks ‘N’ Stones’

‘Zombie’

‘The Old Style Raiders’, which is the first preview of his new album, premiered on BBC Radio 1 last week (May 4). The indie-rock anthem was produced by former Maccabees guitarist Hugo White, and contains the rousing chorus: “Toe the line!/ Hard to find!/ Told to fight for something you love in life.”

“It’s got hope in it,” T explained of ’The Old Style Raiders’ in a statement. “It’s fighting to find something that means enough to you that you love. The fight to find that, and to carry on striving, to find something you love enough to hold on to.

“Rather than kid love or movie love or gushy love or lust love, whatever you have when you’re younger – it’s actually trying to fight for something that means more than that. It’s the struggle to find that.”

As for how the single came to be on his long-awaited new album, T said: “I was struggling to find my direction with the record for a few years, really.”

He continued: “I went home one day, and I found this track that I had recorded, pretty much fully finished. And I was really upset, because I realised that I’d spent the last six months asking other people to tell me if something was good.

“Then I heard this track and I just immediately knew I’d kind of found my path.”

Jamie T announced the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Trick’ last month (April 27) by posting an “album trailer brief” video on his official social media channels.

Earlier this year, T released a 15th anniversary reissue of his seminal debut, ‘Panic Prevention’.