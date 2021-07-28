Watch footage of Joey Jordison’s final show with Slipknot

Slipknot fans have been sharing footage of Joey Jordison‘s final gig with the iconic metal band after the drummer’s death was confirmed yesterday.

A representative for Jordison’s family said the 46-year-old died peacefully in his sleep on Monday (July 26). A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” a statement from Jordison’s family read. “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music.

“The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

Jordison was a founding member of Slipknot in 1995, before leaving the band in 2013 due to “personal reasons”. He then started a new band called Vimic in 2016.

The drummer’s last gig with the masked band came as part of the Monsters Of Rock festival in Brazil in 2013. Watch the full set below:

Back in 2016, Jordison opened up on his battle with transverse myelitis, and how he was so unwell that he had to be carried to the stage for his last gigs with Slipknot.

He told Metal Hammer: “It was at the end of the memorial shows we did for Paul Gray. We were in Canada, at the end of my last run of shows with Slipknot, and something happened to me but I didn’t know what it was. I was super ill.

“You can be sick and still play, but this was something I’d never felt in my life before. We found out what I have is transverse myelitis – a neurological condition that hits your spinal cord, and it wiped my legs out completely. It’s like having your legs cut off, basically.

“I played those last couple of shows and it scared the living shit out of me. I didn’t know what it was.”

In the wake of Jordison’s death, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Jim Root and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan all posted a single black tile on their social media pages to pay tribute to the band’s former drummer.