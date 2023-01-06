Watch footage of Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again.. showcasing new material at surprise London show

Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again.. performed a last-minute gig in London last night (January 5).

The producers and DJs showcased a host of tracks including new single ‘Rumble’ at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town.

The trio also previewed further songs featuring Missy Elliott and Beam, all of which are expected to appear on Skrillex’s double album later this year. You can view footage from the concert below.

It comes after he shared another new single featuring PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd entitled ‘Way Back’.

SKRILLEX B2B FRED AGAIN B2B FOUR TET IN LONDON 🐐 They set up a last-minute show tonight at the Electric Ballroom in Camden (🎥: olabernic/IG, mirunamusic/IG, morgyreeves/IG, laurenellington_/IG) pic.twitter.com/5KDBrFZ84M — Dancing Astronaut (@dancingastro) January 6, 2023

Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, has long teased his second studio album under his Skrillex moniker, having first dropped word of it shortly after his full-length debut ‘Recess’ landed in 2014.

At some point in the last few years the project evolved to become multiple records, with Moore regularly telling fans he’d be releasing his next “albums” – plural – in due time.

In 2021, Moore ended a two-year drought of new music with a quadrant of standalone singles: ‘Butterflies’ with Four Tet and Starrah; ‘Too Bizarre’ with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain; ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’ with Noisia, Josh Pan and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady; and ‘Don’t Go’ with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver.

Though ‘Recess’ remains his sole full-length effort as Skrillex, Moore followed it up in 2015 with the eponymous debut by Jack Ü, his collaborative project with Diplo. He’s also rumoured to be working on new material with hardcore band From First To Last, with whom Moore reunited in 2017.

Meanwhile, Fred Again.. has landed second on the BBC’s Sound Of 2023 poll behind FLO, while Four Tet (real name Kieran Hebden) is set to play two immersive shows at London’s Alexandra Palace in May.