Watch footage from one of Daniel Johnston’s final shows

This is pretty special.

Fans of Daniel Johnston are remembering some of the cult musician’s most famous performances after his death was confirmed yesterday.

The lo-fi indie pioneer, who rose to cult fame in the 80’s alternative and underground music scene, died after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday (September 10).

An outsider figure revered by musicians including Kurt Cobain and Tom Waits, his style combined childlike innocence, the avant grade and the eccentric – a style which earned him cult status amongst his many fans and saw him become a highly influential songwriter beyond the indie world.

But he also won fans with his famously lo-fi live performances ,which saw Johnston often performing by himself, armed only with an acoustic guitar.Below, you can watch footage from Johnston’s performance at Vancouver’s The Venue in 2017 – his penultimate public performance before his death.

Daniel Johnston’s Vancouver setlist was:

Walking the Cow

The Sun Shines Down on Me

Bloody Rainbow

Fake Records of Rock and Roll

Fish

Good Morning You

High Horse

Honey I Sure Miss You

Impossible Love

Life in Vain

Love Not Dead

Love Wheel

Mind Movies

Mountain Top

Museum of Love

My Life Is Starting Over

Queenie the Doggie

True Love Will Find You in the End