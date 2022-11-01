Watch footage from Takeoff’s final live show with Migos’ Quavo

Fan-shot footage from Takeoff‘s last live show with his fellow Migos member Quavo is being shared online following the news of Takeoff’s death today (November 1).

The rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston in the early hours of this morning, with TMZ, AP, Variety and Rolling Stone all confirming Takeoff’s death. He was 28.

In their most recent update, Houston Police Department confirmed that a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck was pronounced dead by officers at the scene. They added that they are “not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences”.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals. Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

Takeoff delivered his last live performance on Saturday night (October 29) at Lil Wayne‘s Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He performed at the event with Quavo, his Migos bandmate and uncle, under the moniker Unc & Phew.

The set was held in promotion of the duo’s recently released collaborative album ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’, and saw them perform such songs as Migos’ ‘T-Shirt’ and ‘Straightenin’.

The pair released the album while Migos were on an indefinite hiatus. During their time together, Migos released a host of records, including four studio albums and 12 mixtapes, and were known for such songs as ‘Versace’, ‘Bad and Boujee’ and ‘Stir Fry’.

Their most recent release, ‘Culture III’, arrived in June 2021. Takeoff released his debut solo album ‘The Last Rocket’ in November 2018.

Tributes to Takeoff have been pouring in on social media following the first reports of his death. Gucci Mane, an early champion of Migos, wrote: “This broke my heart 💔 Rest In Peace.” You can see a selection of tributes below.