Watch Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes open up about how “celebrating love and life” inspired ‘Kitty Sucker’

"It's about celebrating that passion that you have with someone and you fit together, like in all ways"

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have opened up about how pure love and devotion inspired the fan favourite track ‘Kitty Sucker’ in a new video. Watch it first on NME below.

The new video is part of a series in which the band sit down with Cam Blackwood, Alan Moulder and Jack Saunders to talk through what went into making their acclaimed 2019 album ‘End Of Suffering‘, with ‘Kitty Sucker’ making for one of the record’s more tender moments.

“It’s a love song, it’s about celebrating that passion that you have with someone and you fit together, like in all ways,” said Carter. “Mentally, physically, spiritually – and the power that has over you, you know? And the enjoyment, and the celebration and the pleasure, that you can have from life.

“When you join all of those things together, you can just feel like one. You feel like you’re two broken halves of a heart and you can somehow find your way back together.”

Watch the full Behind The Album video below.

This comes after Carter recently spoke to NME about the band’s efforts to make gigs feel like a safer and more inclusive place for female and non-binary fans.

“Historically, rock has always put men on a pedestal as gods to be idolised,” said Carter. “That’s given them the free reign to act out in front of everyone without really facing any consequences. I’m shocked that there hasn’t really been a #MeToo movement that’s ripped through the music industry yet. I don’t know why that is. All I know is that we can act differently now.”

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ remaining UK tour dates are below. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Wednesday February 12 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

Thursday February 13 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

Saturday February 15 – Alexandra Palace, London