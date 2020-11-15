Watch Frank Carter get surprised by his mum during livestream gig

Frank Carter was given a surprise by his mum during his Brixton By Request livestream show last week (November 13).

The virtual gig from Carter and his band The Rattlesnakes took place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and was streamed on virtual reality platform MelodyVR.

During the performance, fans appeared on a screen at the back of the stage as they watched on from their homes. Before playing ‘Anxiety’, Carter’s mum made a surprise appearance on the screen.

“Mum, I miss you!” the musician responded when he saw her. “This is my mum, everybody, hearts up on the screen. My dad is watching somewhere and they’re the reason Frank Carter exists in the world. Mum, I love you very much, I miss you and I can’t wait to see you. We’re gonna play a song now, it’s called ‘Anxiety’ and out of everybody in the world, I think you understand it best, mum.”

Before the Rattlesnakes launched into the song, Carter shared a story about his mum. “The first time that I ever knew that I had anxiety I was in Sheffield Leadmill,” he said. “My first band Gallows was on the up, we had just played Download Festival and it went amazingly. I had just got to Sheffield and I had a bit of a breakdown. I hid behind the curtain on the main stage and called my mum and had a little cry.

“This was 12 years ago, you looked after me then and you’re still looking after me now.” Watch footage of the moment above now.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes released their latest album ‘End Of Suffering’ in 2019, with NME hailing it as “a firework display” in a four-star review.

“Frank Carter used to be a stick of dynamite,” the review read. “Then a stick of dynamite with a longer fuse. Now his music is much more akin to a firework display. Long may he ignite the sky.”

Meanwhile, MelodyVR will host a livestream gig from Liam Gallagher, dubbed Down By The River Thames, on December 5. Other forthcoming virtual shows include Burna Boy, Fontaines D.C. and Kaiser Chiefs.