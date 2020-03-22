Frank Turner has shared a video of his 2000th live show at Nottingham’s Rock City in full – you can watch it below.

The singer-songwriter released the video from 2016 as part of a live-stream he did on Thursday night (March 19) for fans stuck in self-isolation during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey folks, as some of you may know if my UK tour hadn’t been cancelled I was to play @Rock_City_Notts this Saturday,” Turner tweeted. “It’s one of my favourite venues to play and I have a lot of great memories there – including when I played my 2000th show there back in 2016.

“To mark the night, I am going to premiere the full Show 2000 DVD on my YouTube, for one night only! I’ll be watching along and talking with you all in the chat that pops up next (or under if you’re on mobile) the video. Spread the word!”

Giving fans the opportunity to chat to him while watching the show, Turner tweeted: “I’ll be commenting and answering questions as best I can.”

Watch the show in full below:

After the live-stream ended, Turner told fans: “Thanks for tuning in to the Show 2000 YouTube thing everyone. Wonderful memories, good chat. I’ll be doing more shows when I can, more livestreams soon. Look after yourselves.”

