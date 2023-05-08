Watch Frankie Goes To Hollywood play first show in 36 years

Last night (May 7), Frankie Goes To Hollywood‘s classic line-up reunited for its first show in 36 years to open the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The synth-pop legends’ classic line-up – Holly Johnson, Brian Nash, Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole and Peter Gill – played a small set in their hometown of Liverpool on Sunday as part of the Eurovision opening ceremony.

Taking to the stage at St George’s Plateau, the band played ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’.

Check out footage of the performance below.

Best known for their ’80s hit single ‘Relax’, a falling out between band members lead to the band’s dissolution in 1987. In 2003, the band members appeared on VH1’s Bands Reunited but did not perform. The following year, members of the band performed at a Prince’s Trust charity concert with a new vocalist named Ryan Molloy. They performed under the moniker of Forbidden Hollywood, due to a legal battle with Johnson over rights to the name, until 2007.

Eurovision 2023 will take place in Liverpool despite the tradition of the winning country hosting the event the following year. This is due to last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra representing Ukraine, which is currently not deemed safe due to security reasons concerning its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The contest will take place between May 9 and 13. Mae Muller will represent the UK with ‘I Wrote A Song’. The Eurovision final – which will be screened in UK cinemas for the first time in history – will feature performances by Sam Ryder, Kalush Orchestra, Netta and more.