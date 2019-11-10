Watch Fred Durst in new commercial that pokes fun at Limp Bizkit’s ‘Nookie’

Guess he doesn't do it all for the nookie anymore

Limp Bizkit‘s Fred Durst has appeared in a new CarMax commercial that makes fun of his band’s 1999 hit ‘Nookie’ – watch it below.

The ad shows a defeated mother driving her kids around with ‘Nookie’ playing on repeat because the song is stuck in the car’s CD player. A voiceover says: “You’d do anything to get rid of this car, but who’d buy it…with a CD player that’s stuck playing Limp Bizkit?”

As the mother looks up at an intersection, Fred Durst makes a cameo crossing the street with a bag of groceries looking baffled. “Just sell it to CarMax. We’ll buy any car, even this one,” the narration continues, driving the point home that CarMax, the largest used-car retailer in the United States, will buy any car, even one with a Limp Bizkit CD stuck in it.

Watch the ad below:

Earlier this year, Limp Bizkit covered Nirvana with Marilyn Manson as their original line-up reformed for a special gig.

The band’s $3 dollar show saw Fred Durst, Wes Borland, DJ Lethal, John Otto, and Sam Rivers play together for the first time since 2012.

Meanwhile, Black Midi joined their friends 404 for a charity gig in London recently, performing a four-song set of covers including Limp Bizkit’s ‘Break Stuff’.

Appearing under the name ‘Black Mini’, the London noiseniks stopped by the Shacklewell Arms on Friday (Oct 25) to support Dirty Hit five-piece 404 as they put on a show to raise money for mental health charity SANE.